Smith County commissioners on Tuesday reclassified the position of Pct. 1 constable deputy Sgt. Derrick Holman after he was accused of stealing items while on duty and lost his peace officer license.
Holman, along with former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft.
Holman, along with Banks, had his peace officer license suspended by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said at Tuesday’s commissioner meeting. As such, he is not able to perform the duties of his position.
A role of the court is to ensure the appropriate use of public funds, and commissioners, along with Moran, “do not want to provide a private benefit to any individual beyond the services they can actually perform,” Moran said.
Holman's position was reclassified from law enforcement to administrative assistant, which changes his duties and also effectively cuts his pay.
“If we don't do that, then we are effectively paying an individual to serve in a position that they cannot legally perform the duties for,” Moran said.
If Holman regains his license, the issue can be revisited, Moran added.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved the 2022 joint primary election in accordance with the Texas Election Code and with the Smith County Republican and Democratic parties.
While the ballots are still separate, a joint primary allows both parties to share voting locations, workers, equipment and cost, said Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator.
“It is my opinion that a joint primary would be beneficial to not only the parties, but for the county and for the voters themselves because it makes the voting itself much more streamlined as well as cost effective for everybody involved,” Allcon said.
This has been done for a number of years, Moran said. Without a joint primary contract, separate machines and lines for each party are required.
“I think it’s a much more efficient way to do business, and it's better for the voters,” he said.