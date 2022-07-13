Smith County commissioners plan to use about $5 million of federal coronavirus relief funding for water and sewage projects.
During Tuesday's court meeting, commissioners heard proposals from representatives of eight entities..
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the purpose of commissioners hearing the proposals was for the court to “whittle down and narrow the focus of where we’re headed with water and sewer projects.”
“We want to see where we can make the biggest bang for the buck that's been provided on a capital project in particular — that's been our goal,” Moran said.
Every project presented Tuesday is “valuable” and needed, he said. However, it's impossible to provide funding for each one, he added.
These entities made a presentation Tuesday to commissioners:
- Chapel Hill ISD
- Lindale Economic Development Corp.
- City of Winona
- East Smith County Sewer Service
- East Texas Municipal Utility District
- Lindale Rural Water Supply
- Star Mountain Water Supply Corp.
- Wright City Water Supply
Of these, Moran identified initial priorities with Wright City, city of Winona, Star Mountain and city of Lindale.
Wright City asked for aid in purchasing a new method of treating water called a filter membrane.
For a period of time, Wright City has been in violation of having too high a level of trihalomethanes — a pollutant — in its water. The purchase of the filter membranes, at about $350,000 per plant, would alleviate the problem.
The city of Winona is requesting an access road that goes by the city's wastewater treatment plant to be made accessible for use at a cost of about $179,000.
Star Mountain is experiencing growth and is in need of another well and water plant at costs of $700,00 and $563,000, respectively.
The city of Lindale proposed two projects and identified a lift station as the biggest priority because it would bring in economic development and add more than 850 acres that would be available to add sewer to.
Moran said no decision on funding was made Tuesday.