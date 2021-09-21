Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Brigadier Enterprises for the purchase of property at 105 N. Spring St., which is the area where the new courthouse will be built.
“This is a continuation of the court's efforts to purchase properties located on the east side of the square where the proposed new courthouse will ultimately be located,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
The sale and purchase of this property was negotiated with the existing owner, and the total cost of the purchase was $495,000, Moran said. The county has set aside money for the purchase of real estate related to the new courthouse project.
The county also approved an amendment to a real estate sales contract with the Smith County Appraisal District for the purchase of property at 2523 E. Erwin St.
The purchase is for a strip of land behind the county's new Road and Bridge facilities.
The original contract listed the payoff amount for the property as $21,000, but that was changed to $31,000.
Commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Overton in which the Smith County Sheriff’s Office will aid Overton with dispatch services.
Sheriff Larry Smith said that when the Overton police chief first approached him with the idea, he was unsure, but after he explained more, he changed his mind .
Part of Overton is in Smith Countym and the other part is in Rusk County. Currently, Rusk County dispatch has a VHF radio system, which is getting more antiquated over time, Smith said.
These VHF radio systems are in a dead spot in Overton, forcing Rusk County dispatch to also carry a 800MHz Trunking system, he said. Smith County already uses the 800MHz Trunking system, making it easier for the sheriff's office to help with dispatch in Overton.
Smith added that the county has seen other, more rural parts such as Bullard, Troup and Arp back up Smith County officers, and he believes this agreement with Overton would lead to the same benefit.
During the Tuesday meeting, Chief Deputy John Shoemaker also gave an update on hiring at the Smith County Jail.
Shoemaker said they have been able to hire all of the needed kitchen supervisors this week, and he expects to have another five starting at the jail next week.
Last week, the jail had eight interviews, and another 12 are expected in the coming week, he said.
Shoemaker added that the sheriff's office has posted on media sites that it is hiring and has gotten a positive response, partially due to the raise that jail workers will be receiving, he believes.