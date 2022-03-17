What began in 1999 continued on Thursday as Women in Tyler honored six “women with a voice” who exhibit “finer womanhood” in the community.
At the 22nd Women in Tyler Luncheon, Callynth Finney, LaRhonda Hamilton, the Rev. Karen Jones LaToyia Jordan and Nancy Arellano Rangel were honored at the Rose Garden. Shannon Dacus received the Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award.
Women in Tyler Committee Chair and 2000 honoree Sandra Nauls-Mast said during Thursday’s luncheon this year’s honorees — like those in the past — have had in impact on the city and its residents.
“Over the years, we have honored women elected officials, women who have been pioneers in their fields, women’s organizations, women in the arts, women in business, women who are building legacies, women who have inspired, and last year we honored women who make an impact,” she said. “This year, we want to honor women who use their voices to impact our community.”
The 2022 honorees have created nonprofits to give back to people less fortunate, started initiatives to empower girls and command leadership roles in the community.
Honoree Finney, a local photographer, created the nonprofit Tyler Street Team to help house the city’s homeless population during the ice storm of February 2021, according to the Women in Tyler Committee.
Jones, pastor and program director for Mustard Seed Ministries, gave away more than 11,000 computers to needy students all over East Texas and taught adult computer literacy classes.
Jordan, founder of I Am Beautiful Movement, encourages girls’ empowerment and educates about self-esteem, health and beauty.
Rangel, president and CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance, is involved in leadership roles with state and other local professional organizations.
“These women exemplify ‘finer womanhood,’ such as LaRhonda Hamilton, who moved to this community and in a short time has charted two organizations in criminal justice and a Zeta Phi Beta Youth Auxiliary for girls between 5 to 18 years of age and serves on several boards. She hit the ground running since as soon as she got here,” Nauls-Mast said.
Dacus, recipient of the Legacy of Service Award, is a partner at The Dacus Law Firm who has helped with the city’s development through work on locals boards like the Tyler Economic Development Council. She was also a 2008 Women in Tyler honoree.
At the luncheon, Tashara Parker served as emcee. The anchor and reporter at WFAA in Dallas has been recognized as the first Black woman to anchor CBS affiliate KYTX 19’s primetime evening newscasts, according to the committee.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren proclaimed the day as Women in Tyler Day during the event.
This year, Women in Tyler became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit due to work by member Leigh Hunt-Goodson, a local attorney.
Although the annual luncheon is not meant to be a fundraiser, excess funds go to the Women’s Fund of Smith County or other causes, according to Nauls-Mast. The committee gave the first $25,000 to help start the Women’s Fund which has since given 2.3 million dollars to nonprofits in East Texas.