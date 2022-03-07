Local artists and their families on Saturday gathered at Shine Coffee Shop for an Artist Friends and Family Night event. Nine artists are in the final stages of their work for the upcoming “Bigger than Texas” art exhibit set to open at the shop March 10.
The private opening was held exclusively for the artists and their chosen guests to get a sneak peak of their work prior to opening day.
Event host and exhibit Creative Director Amber Payne said the event was a way to honor the artists and their work.
“We love to offer this evening as a way to honor our artists who volunteered their time and talent to our project,” she said.
The exhibit theme is Culture and Payne said she couldn’t be more excited to bring it to Tyler.
“The exhibit explores several different cultures from around the world, found right here in our own backyard,” Payne said. "These artists are all local, they all have individual cultures and they are giving their time and talent to this exhibit.”
Payne said she hopes people with leave the exhibit with more questions than answers.
“This exhibit gives the community a chance to experience cultures from around the world through art. They will get a glimpse of what foods, politics, traditions, religions and even hairstyles impacted each of our local artists,” she said. “If they exit the exhibit asking themselves ‘What makes me who I am’ ‘What has influenced my life and the culture I have created for my family’ then it is a win.”
Artist Chauncy Williams said the Saturday night event was a good way for the artists to mingle and learn about each other’s work.
“The meet and greet is essential to me because it allows the artists and viewers to connect and converse about the art. It's also an exciting time to meet people and fellowship,” Williams said. “I was thrilled about this opportunity not only to display but to learn and converse about other cultures as well.”
Williams explained his exhibit is a reflection of his own personal sketchbook.
“I consider my exhibit space four pages of my personal sketchbook,” he said. “You will find a lot of personal notes, thoughts, paintings and drawings of people that have been influential in my personal culture.”
Shine is located at 112 Broadway Ave. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 am to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit www.shinelighttheway.com.