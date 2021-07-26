The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after officials say an 18-year-old suspect early Monday intentionally crashed an SUV into an East Texas home.
Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the teen crashed into a house at 2 a.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Stonebridge Way, just off West Cumberland Road in Tyler.
"He hit a man that was lying on the couch and knocked him against the wall into the kitchen," Christian said.
Christian said the man accused in the wreck has been contacted, and the vehicle was found at his residence.
The driver could face criminal charges, including at least failing to stop and render aid. Christian said on Monday that the suspect’s name was not being released at the time.
Brittney Cimino, who lives in the house, said her husband, Aramis Cash, was asleep on the couch for 45 minutes when she heard a boom from the living room.
"I see the dust from sheetrock exploding," she said. "My husband was pinned between the couch and a wall. He went to the hospital."
She said the vehicle then quickly backed out of the house and left the scene. They don't know who could have struck their house.
Christian said Cash received several stitches and his injuries are classified as minor.
Cimino said she and Cash have been busy making phone calls to insurance companies and other service businesses to get the house repaired.
"There’s no booklet for what do you when a car goes through your living room," Cimino said. "It’s an overwhelming process."
She noted the collision was especially frightening because their 5-year-old son often sleeps on the living room couch.
A police report has been filed, she said, adding that they're appreciative of the first responders' assistance.
"They were super helpful. They helped sweep up a path of glass so we could get through the house," she said.