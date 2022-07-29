Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says an intoxicated driver killed a deputy after the man rammed his vehicle into the officer, who was outside his vehicle working a traffic stop.

Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was working the stop just before midnight Friday with another deputy, Michael Skinner, the sheriff said. The patrol vehicle was pulled over with its emergency lights on, and two people were handcuffed in the back of the vehicle.

As Skinner sat in the passenger seat working the radio and computer, Bustos was standing several feet behind the vehicle. About 25 minutes after the initial traffic stop, Smith said an alleged intoxicated driver hit Bustos with his vehicle, traveling at a "very moderate to fast speed" on State Highway 155.

The impact pushed Bustos all the way under the patrol vehicle and caused severe injuries he later died from.

The driver was 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto, of Grand Prairie. He was arrested following the crash and charged with intoxication assault, which Smith said will be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter. He was taken into custody, booked in Smith County and moved to the Gregg County Jail.

Bond on the current charge was set at $750,000.

Smith said Bustos suffered head trauma in the crash and died in the intensive care unit around 6 a.m. this morning. He was surrounded by family and deputies.

"He had become to be very loved by all of his cohorts and co-workers," Smith said. "He was doing a great job."

Bustos had just recently joined the department. He was there for about five to six months, Smith said, and was still working with a field training officer. Thursday night/Friday morning was the last time he would've been working alongside another deputy before going out on duty on his own.

Smith said Bustos leaves behind a wife and children ages 4, 5 and 8. Law enforcement has been by the family's side during this difficult time and will continue to be, he said. Today the department is giving the family a check from its foundation for a "substantial amount of money" to help support them. Several other agencies pitched in for the donation.

Skinner, 39, also had minor injuries but has been released from the hospital.

Skinner immediately got out to check on Bustos and discovered his severe head injuries. He also checked the occupants of Nyabuto's car and believed they were intoxicated, according to Smith.

The passenger of the vehicle was also arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Nyabuto and the passenger were not injured in the crash. Nyabuto was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to test his intoxication level, Smith said. The two people who were handcuffed in the back of the patrol vehicle weren't injured either.

Smith County deputies escorted Bustos' body to Dallas for an autopsy. He will be escorted again when he returns to Smith County, Smith said.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances of the crash, and further information will be released as it is made available.

Smith said he's not sure when the injured deputy and other deputies at the department will go back to work, as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

"All we can do is go to the Lord in prayer at this time," Smith said.

Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer, said the department appreciates all of the support it has received after the tragedy.

"Please keep Deputy Bustos’ family in your thoughts and prayers as well as his extended Blue family," Christian said. "Also, keep Deputy Skinner in your thoughts and prayers. No words can express the outpouring of love and kindness expressed by the citizens of our county, state and nation."

Smith urged the community to understand how dangerous drinking and driving is.

"A DWI will kill someone as quick as a gun will," Smith said.

He added how strict local law enforcement is on DWIs.

"... and this is the reason," Smith said.

Bustos previously worked for the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff's Department.