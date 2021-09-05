It was a productive Saturday afternoon for Hodge Lorenze and his 13-year-old son Del as they started their father and son date with the Saving our City Push for Health Rally.
“This is free and you’re not being charged to take care of your child. He meets the age requirement for the vaccine, I want to have my child prepared. Today we’re going to do some father and son stuff, I believe being protected is one of them,” Lorenze said.
Along with vaccinations, attendees were able to participate in giveaways and cash prizes. The clinic took place at St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 400 Frankston Highway in Tyler.
The Saving our City Push for Health Rally was hosted by the Minority Health Task Force, in partnership with the Northeast Texas Public Health District, Smith County and radio station The Blaze (102.7/106.9).
Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton urged how the goal of the Rally is to protect the younger population, especially since school started and cases are rising up.
“We’re doing vaccines for the community. We’re really trying to get into our younger population, 12 year olds and up. School is back and there’s not really any guidelines or mask wearing,” Hampton said. “We want to encourage our students to wear the mask, wash hands and do all the necessary things to prevent themselves from getting COVID-19 but we also want to encourage them to get the vaccine.”
Assistant Program Director for radio station The Blaze (102.7/106.9) Dwayne Ross emphasized how the event is meant to save the city and the goal is for everyone to come together in order to accomplish it.
“We want to let people know that if we want to save our city, we gotta do it together. We have to be safe and we have to be healthy and this is what this is about, saving our city so we can all be together and enjoy each other's company to be around one another,” said Ross.
“We just want everyone to understand we’re not trying to make you make a decision. You have your own decision but we’re here if you want to find out more information or know what we’re doing,” he added.
The rally will continue happening during the month of Sept. and locations will change every weekend. This event will continue with the support of Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President and CEO Nancy Rangel, Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice and Lisa Williams with Black Nurses Rock Tyler.
For more information about rally locations, contact 903-360-2873.