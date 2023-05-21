The Tyler Salvation Army Family Store held a Children’s Fashion Show on Saturday to benefit children in need.

The event, held at the Tyler Salvation Army Family Store, celebrated National Salvation Army week by inviting the community to see the fashion show and support the nonprofit organization.

The fashion show featured 10 models between the ages of 3 months and 10 years old. The models displayed clothes that were donated to The Salvation Army Family Store. Clothes were available for purchase by customers, and there was a reserve on each outfit.

Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Tyler Capt. Jeremy Walker said the event was a great way for donors and customers to see firsthand what their contributions do, as a donor or a customer.

“It is our desire that every child dresses the very best regardless of any situation that may fall upon families. Thanks to our donors, we receive very nice and often new clothing. We wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate National Salvation Army Week by having a Children’s Fashion Show,” he said. “We have linked hands with our donors and community to help children in need. We want our donors and customers to see firsthand what their contributions do, as a donor or a customer. We do the most good with our time and resources.”

Items donated to the Salvation Army are then sold at Salvation Army Thrift Stores. The proceeds are used to fund local social service programs and homeless sheltering, including the 200-bed residential facility for men, women and children as well as Hope Kitchen, Case Management and a Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program.

The event also included free hot dogs, chips and refreshments.

The Tyler Salvation Army Family Store is at 633 North Broadway Ave. and can be reached at (903) 592- 4361.

For information, visit the Tyler Salvation Army Family Store Facebook page.