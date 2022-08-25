It was a historical night at Rusk High School on Monday as the schools first-ever drill team performed for the first time at the annual Meet the Eagles event.
Although one drill team, the Rusk Eaglettes, did perform at halftime during Rusk football games and other local events for approximately two years in the late 1960s and early '70s, the team was not sponsored by the school, according to Rusk ISD Superintendent Grey Burton.
“The first team ,which started in 1967 and may have stopped in 1970 or 1971, was not a school sponsored team. It was all outside of school and led by the girls on the team. They bought their uniforms, practiced on their own after school, etc.” he said. “The reason the school wouldn't allow them to be an official organization is because their uniforms were too ‘racy.' They did allow them to perform at halftime of the football games and obviously they were in the yearbook.”
Rusk High School Belles Director Katy Thoroughman said the district decided to form the team to benefit the student body.
“I believe the district decided to start the school-sponsored team for the students. They felt like the students needed more opportunity to find their place and have the ability to have more involvement with the school,” she said. “The arts are the perfect place to add inclusion and opportunity to these kids.”
Thoroughman said she comes from a dance background and art has always been so important in her life.
“I went to school for dance and became a teacher afterwards because of the need for arts education in public schools,” Thoroughman said.
Thoroughman said she feels like a drill team is much needed in any community.
“I think this drill team is exactly what any community needs. Being able to be a part of something during high school, for a minimal cost compared to outside the public education institutions, is so good for the students in school,” she said. “These kids will be able to learn about being a part of a team, leadership, focus, confidence, and other life skills that they would otherwise be without.”
Team Captain Annie Beathard said she was excited but also nervous to be part of the new team.
“It’s exciting but also a little nerve-wracking to know that we’ll be a part of Rusk history, and since it’s something new, a lot of people will be watching,” Beathard said. “I have always dreamed of being part of a drill team but knew I wouldn’t get the opportunity to since Rusk didn’t have one. I think this will be a great opportunity to learn teamwork, discipline, leadership, and so many more important traits that’ll pay off as we get older.”
Beathard explained one of her goals as captain is to be a role model for underclassmen.
“My goal as one of the captains is to be an example for the other girls. I am a senior, and I hope to be the girl that the seniors of the previous years were for me in the activities I was involved in before such as band, twirling, and student council,” she said. “I really looked up and still look up to the older girls, and I hope that I can be someone to look up to for the younger girls.”
Kendall Filer, who will also serve as captain, said she was excited to dance with the team and bring school spirit to the community.
“I am extremely excited to dance with all of these girls and help boost school spirit,” Filer said. “I think it will be an amazing opportunity for so many girls to be able to showcase their talent.
“As one of the captains, I want to make sure all of the girls feel like they are a part of the team and nobody feels left out."
Shane Woodall, who attended Rusk High School from 1967 to 1971 and was part of the independent Rusk Eaglettes team, said she is happy to see the school form a team.
“I am very excited for Rusk School to form a drill team,” she said. "The talent and hard work it takes to be a good drill team helps prepare girls to build character, discipline and pride to carry on in their adult lives.”
Adisan Burton will serve as team Major.
The Rusk Belles will perform at pep rallies, home and away football games, basketball home games, and will perform a Christmas and Spring show.