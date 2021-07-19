Roosters saved from cockfighting in Rusk County who were set to be adopted will now be euthanized after testing positive for a deadly, infectious disease.
Eighty-seven roosters were seized and 13 men were arrested on July 4 after Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a crowd of men, and roosters in cages, at an address on County Road 2132, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.
A total of 75 roosters survived, and those birds were transferred to a local group, Rusk County Pets Alive, which was charged with finding homes for the roosters.
Lisa Waugh, a co-founder of Rusk County Pets Alive, said Animal Investigation and Response, a nonprofit from Fort Worth, was selected to oversee the daily care for the animals.
Over the weekend, Monica Ailey, president of Animal Investigation and Response, announced that the remaining roosters, nicknamed "Rusky Roo's," would have to be euthanized after state officials required disease testing to ensure the health of this flock and others.
Testing showed positive results for infectious laryngotracheitis, a highly contagious respiratory disease found in poultry. The illness is caused by the herpes virus, according to the Texas Animal Health Commission.
TAHC states that once the disease is introduced, ILT spreads rapidly by contact, and birds that recover may continue to spread the disease for long periods of time. Infected birds will have difficulty breathing along with symptoms of coughing and gasping, watery eyes, swollen sinuses, nasal discharge and bloody secretions from the trachea.
Ailey called ILT a devastating disease with no viable treatment and would be a gruesome death for the roosters. Because of this danger of the disease, the state ordered euthanasia for the flock.
"This is not a decision we have a voice in. As we are deeply saddened by this decision, we understand the difficult position TAHC is placed in due to the actions of those who engage in criminal cruelty," Ailey said. "No one wanted this outcome."
While saddened by the diagnosis and decision, Ailey said the Animal Investigation and Response team will continue to provide care for the birds in their final days for a "humane hand-over of custody to the state."
She emphasized the roosters' deaths are the result of the cockfighting the birds endured.
"The criminal neglect and cruelty, the dangerous and inhumane practices of blood sports — placed the lives of the Rusky Roos in a no-win situation," she said. "We ask that you keep our Rusky Roo Responders in your thoughts. While this outcome is devastating to all involved, we are honored to have been given the opportunity to be the ones to show these birds kindness, compassion and care for the short time they were with us."
Originally, the roosters were set to be taken to a secure location in Gilmer for continued care and vetting, Waugh said last week.
Rusk County Pets Alive, the Humane Society of the United States and Animal Investigation and Response worked with Valdez in an effort to set a new standard in Texas to help confiscated animals rather than euthanize, Waugh said when the roosters were planned for adoption.
Waugh said Monday that she and others at Rusk County Pets Alive were devastated about the outcome for the roosters. She said Rusk County Pets Alive is thankful Valdez gave the birds every opportunity to have a healthy life.
Rusk County Pets Alive's mission is to save animals and reduce overpopulation at its local shelter, the Henderson Animal Center. Waugh said her organization will continue to work with Rusk County and the city of Henderson to find placement for shelter animals that would have been euthanized otherwise.