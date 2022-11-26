The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
"The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is vital to its success," the Rotary Clubs said in a release. "The parade will be fun for the entire family, and everyone is encouraged to attend this festive event."
The parade is sponsored by the three Tyler Rotary International clubs: South Tyler Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, and The Rotary Club of Tyler.
The Christmas parade will officially welcome the holiday season. Be sure to stay until the end to witness the arrival of Santa Claus, according to the Rotary Clubs.
The clubs stated there are over 100 entries in this year's parade.
The parade theme is “Imagine Rotary” and winners will be selected in six categories: Best Holiday Theme, Best Band, Brightest Entry, Spirit Award, Most Creative, and Best Decorated Vehicle.
The parade route will begin on North Broadway Avenue, South of East Oakwood Street, one block North of East Line Street then will turn right on West Ferguson Street, then left on North Bois d’Arc Avenue, left on West Erwin Street, left on North Spring Avenue, and the parade will finish at East Oakwood Street. In case of a train, the parade will be paused.
Participants who entered the parade should have received an email confirmation with detailed instructions. The Clydesdales will end their route at E. Erwin and Spring Street. All other participants will end at Spring and Oakwood.
Parking options include Christ Episcopal, 118 S. Bois d’ Arc Ave.; First Baptist Church, 310 West Ferguson St.; or Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 West Erwin St.
Spectators are often found lining the streets of the parade route. Be sure to bring chairs and blankets.
The parade typically lasts one and a half to two hours.
The City of Tyler's 37th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square will serve as the finale at the conclusion of the parade. The 32-foot tree will be lit by the 2023 Miracle Child, representing Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.