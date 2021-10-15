Artifacts from Texas Rose Festivals of the past are on display at the Goodman-LeGrand Museum in Tyler.
The museum is hosting its “Tyler’s Old Rose” display through Oct. 30 that features four "Ladies in Waiting" dresses from previous festivals, including one dress designed by Ann Cole Lowe.
Lowe was the first African American to become a noted fashion designer, according to library staff, and she was best known for designing the ivory silk taffeta wedding dress worn by Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953 when she married John F. Kennedy.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum Supervisor Debbie Isham said the old home that houses the museum also contains significant history related to the Texas Rose Festival.
“The Goodman-LeGrand Family was living in the home when the Texas Rose Festival started in 1933,” Isham said. “There are many rose-related items in display and the family had a large rose garden on the north side of the home.”
She said the home has been called Tyler’s Old Rose and that in years past Rose Festival queen photos used to line the stairway.
“For those who are interested in the Rose Festival and also history, the museum is a great place to visit and learn about Tyler’s past,” she said.”
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free, but a $2 donation is suggested. On Saturday, the museum will host its Old Rose Open House with Rose Belles on hand to greet visitors and to pose for photographs.
For more information, call (903) 531-1286 or visit goodmanmuseum.com.