As Christmas approaches, Rose City Toys for Tots is gearing up to impact thousands of families around East Texas.
The local Smith County Toys for Tots campaign was initiated by the Rose City Detachment of the Marine Corps League and is currently in need of donations, and volunteers.
Donald Monn, Rose City Toys for Tots Coordinator, said the organization impacts around 3,000 East Texas families each year.
“No child should go without Christmas, that’s our motto and we try our best for a child not to go without it,” he said. “My reward is seeing smiles and knowing I'm putting it on the kid's face, it's a great feeling. I raised a family, and there’s times when times were hard. I know how it feels to have hard times, so we try our best to work with them.”
Toys given out range from reading books, toy cars, board games, makeup, dolls, bicycles, sport items and even toys locally made by East Texas businesses. Items are given to families based on the child’s toy preference, allowing them to receive something they will enjoy.
“It depends on what they want, a generalized list. We go as close as we can to what the child likes,” said Regina Monn, who is Donald’s wife and a Toys for Tots volunteer.
Donald Monn said with the help of local businesses and money donations, the organization can purchase toys that are favored.
“Some businesses and others also contribute money, and if we don’t have some toys that certain kids would like to have then we go purchase it,” Donald Monn said. “A lot of money comes from local businesses and all the money goes to local kids, none goes to our pockets. All goes to the toys for the kids, money is always welcomed.”
Toys for Tots caters to children ages 2 to 12 years old but sometimes it helps those outside the age group with the goal of making a good Christmas for the family.
Monn said the goal is to give each child at least five toys, with three or four stocking stuffers, and at least one bike for each set of family.
The organization will be hosting its last sign-up day next week on Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Tyler, where families in need have an opportunity to sign up for the toy distribution one last time.
To sign up for the toy distribution, families are required to bring their child's birth certificate and a proof of residency. Then gifts are set to be distributed on Dec. 18, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Tyler for the families who applied.
The organization is still highly in need of donations which can be in the form of new toys or check donations.
“We don’t throw anything away, anything that comes in later we keep and donate it next year.” he said.
He also emphasized the hardest toys to receive are those for the older kids and encourages people to donate for that age group. He also said bikes, especially for older children, are appreciated.
Money donations can be made in check form to ‘Toys for Tots’ and sent to 810 Miller Frankston, Texas. Unwrapped new toys can also be placed in Toys for Tots drop-off boxes that are scattered around Tyler in local businesses such as Ollies and Dollar General.
Donn mentioned toy drive drop-off boxes can still be distributed and local businesses are welcome to ask for one.
Those who want to volunteer can choose from three hour slots, and are able to pick from different stations such as packing gifts for families, signing up families for toys, delivering boxes and picking up toys.
For more information, contact Donald at (903) 978-0311 or go to https://tyler-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3.