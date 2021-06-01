A special groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday for the much anticipated Rose City Animal Clinic, formerly Starnes Animal Clinic. The facility will include upgraded, state-of-the-art equipment, several exam rooms, along with more space. The clinic will also house new upgraded kennel suites, surgical center, and grooming facilities.
Dr. Seth Shirey said the team was passionate about bringing something new to Tyler.
“We had a great desire to bring something so useful to the Tyler area. It will be a large endeavor, both in its size and scope,” said Shirey. “We are talking about 10 large exam rooms, we are talking about three surgery suites, state-of-the-art kennels, and grooming facilities. The type of equipment we are bringing in is something I think can really service the Tyler and surrounding areas in a way they haven’t been serviced before.”
“We want to see this grow into a specialty practice where you’re not taking your pets with serious problems to Dallas or Texas A&M; we can have these things done here locally with the care people have come to expect from us,” Shirey continued.
Shirey went on to say that none of this would have been possible without his amazing staff.
“I can’t say enough about you guys. I know how much you guys truly care and that is really the reason why we are here today. Without the type of veterinary care that you provide paired with the compassion you give, I think it’s something unique in Tyler and I think it really sets us apart," Shirey said. "I think it’s why we have grown the way we have, how you guys care for people’s animals is truly special."
Tyler Mayor Don Warren, who was on hand for the event, said he was excited about the expansion and new location.
“I know you guys have been over on Broadway and I know that has been a challenge," Warren said. "With this new spot, I hope it won’t be as challenging. I think you’ve picked a great spot and I’m happy for you.
“My wife and I have two dogs and two cats and all four of our animals either sleep on the covers or under the covers, so I understand how much people love their animals,” Warren continued. “I’m proud of what’s going on here, the name ‘Rose City Animal Clinic’ is a pretty good name. We are the Rose City.”
The clinic will be located on Old Jacksonville Road, across from Texas de Brazil.