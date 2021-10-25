UPDATE: Tyler police say all lanes of Gentry Parkway are now open after a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police made the announcement in a statement at 10:23 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: Tyler police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes after a “pedestrian traffic accident” at Englewood Avenue and Gentry Parkway.
Police said in a statement at 7:37 a.m. that traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction after the crash. Officers remain on the scene directing traffic. If driving in the area, police advise motorists to “drive with care.”
Police did not release information about any injuries.