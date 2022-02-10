JACKSONVILLE — A recently opened coffee shop in town offers a new place to get a cup of java and serves as a community gathering place.
Neighbors Coffee in downtown Jacksonville on Wednesday had a ribbon cutting after opening its doors in mid-January.
With a mural that covers about 2,000 square feet painted on an outside wall that reads, “Love thy neighbor,” and several scheduled gatherings such as a weekly story time and an upcoming daddy/daughter date night, Neighbors Coffee is serving up a community vibe.
Owners Ben and Emily Casey and Zach and Jessey Woodson, who are actually neighbors, wanted to open a place where everyone felt welcome.
“We wanted to create a ‘gathering place’ for our community where everybody feels welcome and comfortable,” Ben Casey said. “We feel that Jacksonville was lacking a go-to spot for meetups with friends, first dates, business meetings, study sessions and everything else.”
Casey said he and co-owner Zach Woodson have been into coffee for a long time.
“Zach and I have been really, really into coffee for years. Prior to Neighbors ever becoming a thought in our heads, coffee was each of our No. 1 hobbies,” he said. “We get into coffee the same way that a wine lover gets into wine. Tasting notes, regions/countries of origin, all that kind of nerdy stuff.”
Zach Woodson and Ben Casey grew up in Jacksonville and had recently moved back with their wives.
“We all love Jacksonville and thought a neat coffee shop would be a perfect addition to the town in many ways,” Ben Casey said. “We started talking about the potential seriously around the beginning of 2021 and said if the timing and money worked out we would go for it, and here we are.”
Casey said the atmosphere, from the huge mural to the inside paint and décor, was meant to feel welcoming.
“It’s very warm and inviting, homey and comfortable. It’s also very modern and pretty, with tons of great natural light and beautiful handmade and/or vintage furniture,” he said. “We think it’s a place anybody will think is awesome.”
The specialty coffee shop offers several kinds of coffees, fresh squeezed lemonade, chai, teas, sandwiches, pastries and more.
“We hope to expand the lunch menu at some point,” Ben Casey said.
Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Renfro said the ribbon cutting was a great success, and she is excited about what the shop will bring to the community.
“It was really well attended. What I’ve seen since their opening is new faces supporting a local downtown business,” Renfro said. “The mural, the renovation of an old building and more shopping downtown is so exciting for Jacksonville. I see more people walking, visiting and shopping more downtown.”
Neighbors Coffee, 223 S. Main St., is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
For more information, visit its Facebook page or call (903) 339-1091.