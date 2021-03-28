Oncor is reporting 118 residents in Tyler in the 75702 area code are without power Sunday.
According to the Oncor Storm Center map (click here) there are 11,197 Oncor customers in the 75702 area code.
There is one other report of no power in Tyler in the 75706 area code.
Oncor's website says: As the largest energy delivery company in Texas, Oncor has a long tradition of serving the people of the Lone Star State. From our founding in 1912 to our role as a 21st century energy innovator, our commitment to make life better for everyone has remained constant. The people who make up Oncor are advocates for reliable energy and great service.