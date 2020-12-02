Tyler police identified the person who died in Tuesday night wreck on US Highway 69 as a 21-year-old Tyler man.
According to police, Anthony Michael Doan, who was the lone occupant of a Toyota Corolla, lost control while driving north on US Highway 69.
He slid sideways into the path of a Volkswagen Rabbit that was traveling south on US 69, which struck his vehicle.
Doan's family have been notified.
The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.