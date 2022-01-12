Local Republican candidates as well as state hopefuls and their representatives gathered Tuesday evening at Montez Creekside Kitchen in Whitehouse for a meet the candidate night.
More than 20 candidates on the March primary ballot were in attendance, with each speaking briefly about his or her candidacy.
Representatives for Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran — who is seeking the seat of U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert — state Rep. Matt Schafer and state Rep. Cole Hefner spoke at the meeting. Schafer's opponent, Charles Turner, also was present.
Grassroots America is holding a Congressional District 1 candidate forum Thursday candidates seeking Gohmert's seat. Candidates set to attend are Moran, Aditya Atholi, Joe McDaniel and John Porro. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center.
Democratic candidates attended a similar event Saturday in Tyler that featured local and statewide candidates.
Two of the four Democrats running for Gohmert's seat, Jrmarr Jefferson and Gavin Dass, were present at Saturday's gathering. The two other Democratic candidates are Victor Dunn and Stephen Kocen.
Early voting in the March primaries is Feb. 14 to 25. Election Day is March 1.