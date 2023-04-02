Tyler is a community that takes great pride in its historic homes. And five of those beautiful homes in the Charnwood District are open to the public this weekend.
“It’s so nice and exciting to have a walking tour… and open our home so that people can see a lot of the original craftsmanship,” said John Musselman, owner of the Connally-Musselman House on 700 South Broadway Ave.
Going far back as 1906, the original work on the Connally-Musselman house include woodwork, light fixtures and wall switches but they’re most proud of the original copper hood over the fireplace in the room next to the foyer.
Other homes part of the Historic Tyler “Strolling through Charnwood” Tour include
- Hand-Mayfield-Hunt House on 223 E. Charnwood Street, circa 1861/1899
- Modrall-Boren-McArthur House on 720 S. Broadway Avenue, circa 1924
- Durant-Zeppa-Holton House on 714 S. Broadway Avenue, circa 1892/1935
- Connally-Holley-Yeager House on 207 E. Charnwood Street, circa 1927
- Jester-Butler-Clyde House on 630 S. Fannin Avenue, circa 1898
John Wood, the newest owner of Jester-Butler-Clyde House, expressed his excitement at being able to participate in the tour.
“It’s such a great opportunity for people to learn about the craftsmanship, the town’s heritage and… just to let people enjoy it, experience it,” he said.
The tour continues from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for members or $25 for those who aren't members of Historic Tyler.
Tickets are available onsite during the tour. Tour guests will receive an informational pamphlet with a suggested order of houses, and docents will be at each property. There are three ticket sales locations: 714 S. Broadway, 110 E. Charnwood, and 360 S. Fannin Avenue. Cash and credit cards are accepted.