The return of the East Texas State Fair was filled with carnival rides, games, classic fair food and animals on Friday night.
After a COVID-19-related cancellation in 2020, the fair is back to celebrate its 105th year at the fairgrounds, located at 2112 W. Front St. in Tyler.
The fair is set run for about a week and a half through Oct. 3.
Fair hours are weekdays from 2 to 10 p.m. while the weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Food row is available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free admission for guests.
Carnival hours from Monday to Thursday are from 4 to 10 p.m. Other hours are Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Tickets for the general public are on sale at etstatefair.com. Visit the fair website for more information.