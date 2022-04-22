The 79th Memorial Reunion for Camp Fannin will take place on Saturday hosted by the Camp Fannin Association board of directors.

The two-day event began today with a display of Camp Fannin memorabilia at Sleep Inn Hotel in Tyler.

On Saturday, a special memorial service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. at the President’s Event Center which is located inside the School of Community and Rural Health on the campus of The University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.

The event will feature the ROTC color guard from Tyler High School, invocation by 100-year-old World War II veteran Dr. Jack Hetzel, keynote speaker Dr. James Newsom, antique military vehicles, and a wreath laying ceremony at 1 p.m.

All military veterans and their families are invited to attend.

The event is free to those who pre-registered for the event as there is limited seating. A lunch will be available but must be purchased in advance.

For more information or to preregister, email campfannintexas@yahoo.com or call 903-592-3724.