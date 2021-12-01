The Rusk Lady Eagles played the Kemp Lady Yellowjackets at home on Tuesday where they lost 56-39. Kemp moved to 5-4 while Rusk moved to 3-3.
Rusk will play Frankston at home on December 17 at 6:15 pm.
Multimedia Journalist
