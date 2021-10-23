The Carthage Bulldogs traveled to Rusk on Friday to take on the Eagles. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles to remain undefeated at 7-0. Rusk is now 6-2.
PHOTO GALLERY: Rusk vs. Carthage football game
Jessica Payne
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Topics
-
Phone call: Convicted ex-nurse admits to prolonging patients' ICU stays for financial benefit
-
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
-
Crowning Achievement: Legacy clinches playoff berth with homecoming win over North Mesquite
-
Highland Park pulls away in second half to top the Lions
-
Convicted former nurse's alleged victims testify about challenges following brain damage