ETX View's 40 Under Forty winners were announced Friday night in a ceremony held at The Villa Tyler.
centerpiece
PHOTO GALLERY: 40 Under Forty winners
-
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Topics
-
Police: Winona High sophomore held on $1 million bond after 'credible threats'
-
Whitehouse man gets 16-year prison sentence for death of Tyler man in 2017
-
Phenomenal Freshmen: QB Brisbon, RB Stewart have Chapel Hill in state semifinals
-
Great East Texas Shootout: Brownsboro teams go 4-0 on opening day
-
Charlotte Grissom Brelsford