More than 900 gymnasts gathered at the Tyler Oil Palace for the 16th annual Rose City Classic Invitational hosted by the Texas East Gymnastics Booster Club.
The Texas East Gymnastics Booster Club is a non-profit organization formed to assist in minimizing the expenses incurred by the competitive gymnastics team at Texas East Gymnastics.
All proceeds from the 2022 Rose City Classic help support the TEG Booster Club, with a portion being donated to the 2022 RCC Charity Partner, Texas Adaptive Aquatics.