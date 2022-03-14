Julie is a beautiful 2-year-old German Shepherd mix that weighs 56 pounds. She had a loving home for years until her owner unexpectedly passed away. Julie is so confused right now. Coming from a home where she was loved and well-taken care of, she just doesn't understand that we are trying to help give her a second chance. She is very friendly but needs an owner who can work with her and help build up her confidence. Julie is extremely smart and will be quick to learn routines. She was living with several dogs, big and small so a home with another dog would be perfect.
Trixie was surrendered to the SPCA after her owner passed away. She is a 9.5-year-old Ridgeback mix. Trixie loves toys and going out for walks! She is potty trained and has never shown aggression towards other animals. Our vet removed several masses from her back, but her hair has mostly grown back in. She will have to be kept on a special diet to help with her skin issues and use sunblock on her scar. She is affectionate, loyal, and gets along with other dogs.
Tippy is a 45 lb. Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 2/4/21. She was found during our Texas ice storm. Tippy has an extremely friendly personality and just enjoys people's company. She loves playing fetch and running around her yard. She does great with other dogs and has a sweet and gentle soul.
Nicki is an adult female that was found roaming a neighborhood in Tyler. After a few weeks, her finders were able to coax her inside their home. Nicki is a very loving and different cat now. She has overcome living life on the streets and is now loving the indoor life. We are looking for an adopter for Nicki! She has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. She has been around other cats and small kids.
Midnight is a true angel. She was rescued by a good Samaritan and at the time was a pregnant stray. She is a 1-year-old DSH mix. Midnight is very affectionate and was the perfect mommy to her babies. She has a very social and affectionate personality. Likes to be held and petted. Midnight is a treasure. She will be spayed very soon and will be available through the SPCA of East Texas.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.