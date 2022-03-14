Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.