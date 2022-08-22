Josh is a Heeler mix with an estimated birth date of 4/21/22. He is almost completely house and crate trained. He will require a home with a fenced in yard because he loves to run! We would love for him to find an active family that has time to take him out for walks or trips out to the lake! In the right home he will thrive. This sweet boy sure has come a long way and we cannot wait to find him the perfect home.
Tito was found as a stray along with his siblings. He is mellow and seems like he would do well in a multi-pet home. We have estimated his birth date to be 5/6/22. Tito will be neutered when he is age appropriate, and he is current on vaccines for his age. We are looking for an indoor home for Tito.
Bowie is a young, 40 lbs. Pit Bull Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/11/2021. Bowie is so sweet, gentle, and great with you kids. He loves toys. He will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 ft. or taller privacy fence. Bowie rides well in the car and is working on leash training. He will grow a little more but is about done growing. We know he had to have had a family once upon a time because he is such a loving boy.
King Louie was found as a stray in East Texas as a 5 week old puppy. He is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 4/27/22. He is going to be a large boy when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is working on house and crate training. He gets along with other dogs and has a mellow and submissive personality.
Hermione has an estimated birth date of 3/4/20. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. She is great with children and loves sleeping on the end of your bed. She would do best as the only cat in her new home but would also be able to adjust if a family would give her time being around other animals. Hermione would do well with a family that was looking for an independent cat.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.