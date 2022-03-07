HooDoo was picked up as a stray in East Texas and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is about 3 years old and weighs 54 lbs. She is still learning basic manners but is very friendly. She does well with younger and smaller dogs. HooDoo loves affection and will lean into you for affection. Belly rubs are her favorite. She loves to go for car rides and gets into the car well. She is housebroken and effectively uses a dog door to go in and out of the house. She loves cheese! She will make an amazing addition to any family.
Mr. Whipple was picked up as a stray in East Texas and no owner came forward. He is a 4-year-old Terrier mix and he only weighs 31 pounds making him the perfect travel buddy size! He is potty trained and doesn't seem bothered by other dogs. Mr. Whipple has been fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas.
Simon was found as a stray in East Texas with a collar on, no tags. He was an unaltered male that was severely malnourished with a large mass on his hind leg. He had been wandering the county roads for so long and was spotted laying in a ditch. When his finder stopped to check on him, he perked up. We believe Simon is a Mastiff mix with a birth date of 11/3/15. We removed his tumor and had x-rays taken of his back. Apparently, he had been shot by someone at some point in his life and has a bullet near his spine. He is good with other dogs. He would enjoy a home with a yard because of his size. He is around 68 lbs.
Watson is a happy and healthy 2.5-year-old DSH mix. She has been in two separate homes in the past year and we really would like to find her forever home. She is litterbox trained and is the perfect house cat. Watson has not been around other cats or animals and because of this, she will take some time to adjust to new friends. Watson is extremely loving and wants to be near people. She has already been spayed and fully vetted.
Casey is still searching for her forever home! She is a beautiful 2.5-year-old Tortie mix. Casey has been diagnosed as FIV+. She will live a long and healthy life but will need to be the only cat in her home or with other FIV+ cats. Casey is litter box trained and has been fully vetted. She has the BEST personality and is a joy to be around.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.