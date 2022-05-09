Sadie is a 2-year-old Doberman Pincher. She is a very well-mannered gal and does not have a mean bone in her body. She knows basic commands and did seamlessly when she met with both dogs and cats. She was picked up by Tyler Animal Control underweight, with puppies, and was heartworm positive. Whomever adopts her will be hitting the doggy jackpot! She will require a very active owner or an owner that can handle a strong dog. She is a large breed dog with an athletic build that will require a strong owner.
Loki is a German Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of May 20, 2019. His breed is known to be very active, loyal, and even stubborn! Loki has a lot of energy and he will need someone who can give him plenty of exercise. He will need to be in a home that a 6ft privacy fence. Loki is extremely smart and already knows a few basic commands. He is housebroken and even knows how to use a dog door. He would do best as the only dog in his home but would do well with another dog once properly introduced. He loves toys, especially rope and squeaker toys.
Annabelle is a 7-year-old DLH cat that was picked up as a stray in East Texas. She is very quiet and needs a loving home. Annabelle will require an owner that can provide her with routine grooming. She is litterbox trained, current on vetting, and is ready for her new home.
Haggard walked right into our clinic on a Sunday afternoon. We believe he was dumped nearby and knew exactly where to go to find help. Haggard is heartworm positive but will be treated through our program. We have had him neutered, microchipped, and he is current on vaccines. Haggard is house-trained and is well-mannered. He doesn’t pull when on a leash and enjoys going for walks and outings. He is a staff favorite because of his laid-back personality. We estimate Haggard to be about 4.5 years old, weighs 55 pounds and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
Spooky is an 18-year-old cat who is looking for a quiet home to settle into. She tends to spend her time lounging on one of her favorite chairs. She has been front declawed and will need to be indoors only. Spooky was fortunate to have a caring owner for most of her life until her owner suddenly passed away. She is used to being around other cats but has not been around dogs.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.