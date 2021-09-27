Gracie is a very sweet Shepherd mix with an estimated birth 02/24/2018. She likes to play with other dogs and doesn't mind cats at all! She is fully house, and crate trained and knows her name as well as basic commands. She will require a home with a yard and 6ft privacy fence. Gracie likes human companionship. We think it's rather cute that she likes to sleep near her person and would prefer sleeping in bed with them then her crate. She is a well-mannered indoor dog and we are looking for a family that can open up their heart and home to this sweet girl.
Spanky is a Heeler mix that we rescued June 2021. He is very friendly and has a spunky personality. He needs a family that can teach basic puppy manners. He is working on house breaking and crate training. He will be large when fully grown and would enjoy a home with a yard. He does well with other dogs and doesn't mind cats. We estimate his birth date to be 5/4/2021.
Crookshanks is litterbox trained, up to date on vaccines, and has been neutered. He has an estimated birth date of 6/13/21 and boy does he have a PURR- MOTOR! Crookshanks does not seem to mind other cats or dogs and seems extremely friendly! He is very affectionate towards everyone and is ready to find a home.
Oasis is a young DSH mix that was found as a stray in East Texas. She is very spunky and sassy after figuring out the indoor life in her foster home. She loves other cats and has no problems with dogs. She will want to be in the same room as her person and stays close, but she still very much wants her independence and doesn’t want to be smothered. She will tolerate cuddles but would rather be a “look at me only” kitty. Oasis will need someone who will her as she is, knowing she will never be super hands-on.
Pommery is a beautiful DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 4/02/21. She is growing up so fast in her foster home as she is waiting for her forever home! Pommery has been fully vetted and must be an indoor cat. She is more into exploring and playing than being a lap cat currently. If someone can give her a little time, she will make a great companion kitty.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.