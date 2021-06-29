Rufus is a 3-year-old Shar-Pei/Mastiff mix who weighs 76 lbs. Sadly, he was adopted in 2019 but was recently returned to us after his owner got a new job and could no longer cope with him. Rufus does well with other dogs when properly introduced. If kept on a schedule he will not have accidents in the home. Rufus knows basic commands like “sit.” He enjoys the company of people and will need an owner that has enough time to give him the attention that he needs. He was living in a home with children, and he does great around them even with his size. Rufus is a love-bug who is ready to become part of someone’s family!
Mike is a Boxer mix with an estimated birth date of 9/1/20. He and his littermates were found as strays in East Texas and when they were found we worked with the lady to bring them into our care. Mike is moderately active and would do best with an active owner. He is working on house and crate training and will need an owner that has enough time in their day to work on basic training. He is also working on leash training, and it has been a big adjustment for him since he was living 9 months on the street before being rescued.
Ben is a Boxer mix with an estimated birth date of 9/1/20. Ben and his littermates were found as strays in East Texas. He is going to be large and will need a fully fenced in backyard to accommodate. We are starting to work on house and crate training, and he will need an owner prepared to work on basic house manners. This goofy boy is smart and will take on to training quickly with the right person.
Kiki is a beautiful DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 4/16/21. She has tested negative for FIV/FELV, is current on shots and has been microchipped. Kiki will be spayed when age appropriate. She has been around young kids, dogs, and other cats. She has been very well socialized and would do well in a multi-pet home.
Arrow is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 4/26/21. She is in a home with young kids and other cats and does great. She will be spayed, microchipped, and completely vaccinated when age appropriate. She is enjoying play time with her human mommy and is turning into the sweetest kitten.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.