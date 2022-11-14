Maya was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas due to no fault of her own. We rescued Maya in 2021 from an overcrowding situation. Maya is completely broken now that she has lost her home for the second time. Maya is a Rat Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 9/21/17. She would do well in a multi pet home but she would not mind being the only pet. She is a total attention hog and loves to be petted and cuddled often. Maya loves wearing sweaters in the winter and having access to nice big best. She is working on house braking but will use puppy pads. She would do best with a belly band while she adjusts to her new routine. Maya loves people and will need a home that will love her back.
Mayflower is a petite 37 lb. Labrador Mix. We estimate her to be 2 years old with a birth date of 4/9/20. Mayflower was left in a trailer along with many other animals when her owner moved away. There is nothing better than watching an animal rescued from an overcrowding situation blossom into the perfect house dog. She is warming up to people little by little, She is great around dogs and acts scared around cats. Mayflower is a bit skittish still but it's only because she has never been around loving humans. Mayflower likes to prance around and she is housebroken (when kept on a routine.) She was quick to learn how to use a doggy door and hasn't had any accidents in her foster home. She has periods of playfulness and will play with toys all by herself and she loves looking out of windows. Mayflower needs an understanding owner that will give her time to trust. Though it will not take long to win her over.
Hadley is 4 years old and is a large mixed breed who was rescued out of a neglectful situation. She was abandoned by her owner and was left to scrounge for food for herself and two young babies. Hadley was in horrible shape-skin and bones. By the looks of it she had been starving for some time and had lost several puppies before being rescued. She is so grateful for all the love and attention she now gets and it took no time at all for her to decompress in our care. We will start heartworm treatments on her soon so that way she can live a long and healthy life. Hadley has gotten along well with all the dogs she's met at our facility as long as she is properly introduced. We are happy to be part of her incredible journey, from Hadley's heartbreaking life being neglected to her awe- inspiring recovery as a healthy mama! Please reach out because Hadley is so eager to hear from you.
Nova is a petite DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 8.18.22. Nova was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas by a good Samaritan after her owner was moved to assisted living. She is current on vaccines, microchipped, and will be spayed when age/weight appropriate. Nova is very friendly yet still shy. She needs someone to show her patience and she will surely blossom. We are looking for an indoor home for Nova.
Hazel has been at the SPCA of East Texas for 5 weeks after she was brought to our facility and was in poor conditions. She has since been microchipped, vaccinated, and will be spayed when age/weight appropriate. Hazel is litterbox trained and is looking for an indoor home. She would love someone to keep company, a family or just a single person.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.