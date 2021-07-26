Booker is a BIG 75 lb. Great Pyrenees mix. He is only 4.5 years old but has lived his entire life tethered to a tree as an outside dog. He is heartworm positive and will be treated by the SPCA of East Texas. Luckily, a good Samaritan took him in and has started working on inside manners. Booker already knows the command "sit" and is dog friendly. He has seen cats and has no reaction. He will need an owner committed to house breaking. We call him our sweet loving country boy because he likes to be outside. Booker would enjoy a home with kids to play with. He is gentle and loyal and will be a great family dog.
Rufus is a 3 year old Shar-Pei/Mastiff mix who weighs 76 lbs. If kept on a schedule he will not have accidents in the home. He knows basic commands like "sit." He enjoys the company of people and will need an owner that has enough time to give him the attention that he needs. He was living in a home with children and does well. He would do best as the only dog but would do well in a multi-pet home. Rufus is a love-bug who is ready to become part of someone's family!
Lilo is an 8-month-old Chihuahua mix who is independent, curious, and resourceful. She will benefit from someone who has the time and inclination to consistently train her. She will need to be crated when no one is home. She’s a dog’s dog and would like to explore and nose around outside, but she sometimes likes to snuggle—when SHE feels like it. She is treat motivated and will need a calm and patient owner. Lilo is already house broken but needs to be kept on a strict routine. She is a little timid around new animals but will give in over time. She needs to be in a home without cats. She would be fine as the only pet in her home. She will need a home with a completely fenced in yard and one that can spend the majority of their time with her.
Speedy is the ultimate kitten! He runs hard, plays hard and sleeps hard! He has an estimated birth date of 4/22/21. Being a fearless kitten, he gets along with everybody and everything. He has such a loving nature and cannot get enough petting and cuddling. His favorite nap place is your lap. When you enter a room he'll come running to you like a long lost friend. Call his name and he will follow you all around. When you are petting him and he's super happy he'll drool a bit to show his pleasure! He will be just as comfortable with a single person as with a family with children. He enjoys playing with other cats and at this age will surely adapt to dogs too. Speedy is a fun-loving kitten who is wondering who will be his furever home is a beautiful DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 4/02/21. She is growing up so fast in her foster home as she is waiting for her forever home! Pommery is going to be fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas and must be an indoor cat. She is more into exploring and playing than being a lap cat currently. If someone can give her a little time she will make a great companion kitty!
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.