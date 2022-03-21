Stuart is a very friendly DSH mix around 6 months old. He truly loves people and craves attention. He also has shown great interest/affection for other cats and dogs, He would greatly benefit from having another pet friend in his new home. He gets along great with other cats and seems to be comfortable with dogs. Stuart is an indoor cat only and he’s very playful and inquisitive. He is active and can be very vocal at times also since he is still a kitten. He is litterbox trained and has a great appetite. He also rides well in a car.
Missy is a 2-year-old cat who is looking for her forever. Missy's owner passed away leaving her and her sister, Issy, homeless. Missy is a loving house cat.
Issy (Missy’s sister) is also in need of a new home after her owner passed away leaving them without a home. Issy is okay with other cats if she has her own space, she will take some time to warm up to dogs. Issy is a house cat that is very loving. She would do best in a quiet home that did not have extremely young kids. Help us find her the perfect home.
Kiya is a Pit Bull Terrier Mix that is almost 3 years old. Kiya was picked up as a stray in East Texas and is heartworm positive. She is very smart and sits on command. Kiya loves affection and loves having her head and belly rubbed. Kiya walks well on a leash. She loves going for car rides and loads up into the car well. She is house broken and knows how to use a doggy door. She is an amazing dog, very loyal and loving. She has a funny and sweet personality. She will make an amazing addition to any family.
Maya is a 4-year-old Rat Terrier mix. She is such a sweet girl and was rescued by the SPCA of East Texas from an overcrowding situation. Maya is great with other dogs but has been around mostly small breeds. She is a total attention hog and loves to be petted and cuddled with. Maya is almost completely house broken but still goes on puppy pads indoors. Maya loves people and will need a home that will love her back.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.