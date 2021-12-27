Molly is a 7 year old Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 7/28/2014. She was rescued from a neglectful situation. While this girl is shy at first, she is noticeably extremely grateful for her rescue and will be glad to wrap her tiny paws around you. She just wants to be held closely and loved on. She has a very sweet and calm temperament. Molly is going to be a great companion, one that is sure to show you just how much she loves you each and every day. She has been vaccinated and working on house manners. She has been fully vetted and is currently undergoing heartworm treatments.
April is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 5/15/21. April is affectionate and playful! She is looking for an indoor home and has been completely vetted.
Gracie is the master of the ‘sad kitty face’ is Miss Gracie! She is a 2 year old DSH mix that was found on the streets of East Texas where she had been roaming for a while. Gracie is good with kids and other cats. Though she tolerates others she would do best as the only pet in her home. She is a lap kitty and loves to be petted. We believe that her previous family fed her people food because she is a foodie. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. She's friendly with everyone she meets and loves to give kitty kisses.
Esmerelda is a precious girl! She was surrendered to our rescue after being found in Smith County. Esmerelda is friendly with both dogs and cats and we believe she is house broken. She is very smart, gentle, and loves people. She already knows the command "sit." She is more of a couch potato than anything! We have fully vetted Esmerelda and she is about to start heartworm treatments. Esmerelda is a Shepherd mix and she weighs about 63 lbs. and has an estimated birth date of 12/7/18.
Rusty is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 8/272/21. He lives with a little Jack Russel Terrier mix which he loves to play with. He loves visiting the dog park and will burn energy playing fetch. Rusty LOVES toys and will get them out of his toy basket and take them all to his bed. He is a VERY big cuddlier and loves his people. He is almost house broken but will use puppy pads inside his home. He is a very good listener and already knows the command "sit." Rusty will be easy to train since he is very smart and extremely treat motivated. He was found as a stray and is not looking back at his past.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.