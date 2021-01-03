Congressman Louie Gohmert represents East Texas and his lawsuit against the Vice President of the United States in a Tyler court was dismissed Friday night.
Gohmert was joined by several other residents of Arizona, but not one of them is a member of congress. They are election officials and political party chairs. They are not regulars on C-SPAN, FOX, CNN, NEWSMAX and other outlets. Let’s make no mistake, Louie Gohmert, as an attorney and former judge, is the face of this lawsuit.
He was asking the vice president on Jan. 6 to overturn the electoral college results for Arizona, as well as Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. This would flip the results and change who is scheduled to become president on Jan. 20.
What if Louie was right?
If there was egregious “rampant fraud and unconstitutional action” taking place in seven states, make the change.
The person with 81.2 million votes and 306 electoral votes would lose and the person with 74.2 million votes and 232 electoral votes would win.
Simple enough.
Now, let’s fast forward to 2024.
In 2024, let’s say over 12.5 million people come out to vote in Texas. The early voting and mail in voting numbers are at an all-time high. So are the number of votes for the presidential candidate.
However, something doesn’t quite sit right with a member of congress from California. Or a congressman from New York City. They decide there was fraud in Texas, and along with some Texas residents who are election officers. They file a lawsuit in California court.
The court in California then instructs the Vice President of the United States to change the votes of Texas.
Those 38 electoral votes are enough to flip the results of the 2024 election and put a different person in the White House as president starting in January of 2025.
Texas has the second-most political clout when it comes to electoral votes behind California.
How would voters in Texas, many who stood outside for hours voting in November of 2024, feel when a judge and congressman in California decide how their votes go?
One person.
All 12.5 million votes are thrown out because one person, the vice president, made the decision for Texas voters.
Louie Gohmert said this week, “The truth is that no court so far has had the morality and courage to allow evidence of fraud to be introduced in front of it.” He continued, “We continue to hold out hope that there is a federal judge who understands that the fraud that stole this election will mean the end of our republic ... There must be an opportunity for a day in court when fraud was this prevalent.”
Exactly.
Find the court in one of those states and get it changed.
But not Texas. As we don’t want a member of congress in California or New York deciding our votes in 2024, or ever.
— Tyler Morning Telegraph