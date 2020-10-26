One person is dead Monday after a crash north of Alto in Cherokee County.
The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a semi truck was traveling south on US Highway 69 in the outside lane. The vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the west ditch where it traveled nearly 1,000 feet before it struck a tree and landed in a creek.
The driver was later identified as Brian Keath Hulska, 52, of Magnolia. Hulska was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a funeral home in Rusk.
The crash remains under investigation.