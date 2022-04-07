JACKSONVILLE — When S.D. Miles opened Miles Barber Shop in downtown Jacksonville in 1967, he didn’t know that one day it would be the oldest barber shop in town.
Miles, 86, has been cutting hair for as long as he can remember and bought the building where his shop is still operating on April 1 that year. When he began, he charged $1 for a haircut. The going rate is no $20, and he’s noticed how the looks have changed along with the prices.
“One of the biggest things that have changed is hairstyles,” he said. “We started out cutting short hairstyles in the 50s. Then, in the late 60s and early 70s, hairstyles started to get longer. On a normal Saturday in the late 50s, I would cut on average 60 to 70 head of hair.”
Miles said in spite of changes he’s seen in his decades of business as a barber, there have also been constants — like the people.
“Everyone has always been so nice and supportive throughout the years,” he said. “It’s been wonderful having the community support for my business and family. I’ve been able to enjoy a profession that never felt like a ‘job.’”
As time marched on, new barbershops and salons opened, though Miles said he has never felt pressure to adapt or to try to beat them in business.
“We shave around the ears and do all of the old stuff. And, it wasn’t too long ago that we started accepting cards and such. I’ve never wanted to get any more modern,” Miles said. “I have enjoyed some of the best competitors around. We’ve built lasting friendships.”
Miles’ longest-tenured employee Charlana Woods, known around the shop as Charley, said working in the business feels like being part of a family.
“We are an old-fashioned barbershop, and our customers are like family too,” said Woods, who has worked at the shop for 26 years.
Though she is a new employee, cosmetologist Celeste Berry has known Miles for more than 25 years. She said the shop feels like home.
“It reminds me so much of the show, ‘Cheers.’ When you walk in, people greet you by name. You know their families, kids, hobbies, and it becomes more community than just customers,” she said. “We offer hot towel shaves, which is rare in Jacksonville. Between the current three barbers and stylists, there is almost 104 years experiences in this little shop.”
Miles Barber Shop is at 213 South Main Street and can be reached at (903) 586-8046.