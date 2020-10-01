The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are searching for a missing 17-month-old girl who was last seen with her mother.
Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services custody by Judge Robert Wilson of the 321st Judicial District Court on Sept. 18
She was last seen with her mother, Allie O’Neal, 20, of Kilgore.
O'Neal and the child are possibly in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage areas, and O’Neal may be driving a white Chevy truck with Colorado plates 639 UKD or a Silver Camry with Texas plates NCN 7692, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ellisia Pair or O’Neal, is asked to call Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at (903) 241-8916 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.