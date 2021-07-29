The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office determined cooking oil left unattended on top of a cooking surface caused a house fire Thursday.
A man escaped from the house in the 600 block of Top Hill Drive after he heard a popping noise and noticed the fire in the kitchen Thursday afternoon.
According to the fire marshal’s office, cooking oil was unattended on an electric glass top range and ignited. The fire then spread to nearby combustibles.
City of Tyler Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung said the man was treated by EMS at the scene.
McClung said the house had both significant fire and smoke damages throughout the structure.
The fire started around 12:40 p.m. and was under control around 1 p.m. The Tyler Fire Department responded with five engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief and two investigators. Units left the scene around 4:12 p.m.