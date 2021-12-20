East Texans shouldn’t expect a white Christmas this year.
Temperatures have been low over the past few days but are expected to warm up to near-record-highs as the week progresses. Tyler and Longview residents will see sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Friday’s forecast in Tyler shows a high of 77 degrees with a low of 56, and a high of 78 and low of 56 in Longview. According to National Weather Service Shreveport meteorologist Charlie Woodrum, 77 degrees is a record high the area saw this time of year in 1942.
“We could either tie or break that record,” Woodrum said. “Right now, we have a forecast for it to tie the record for (Dec. 24).”
For Christmas Day, the forecast in Longview shows a high of 77 and low of 57 with sunny skies during the day and a partly cloudy night. In Tyler, the high will be around 76 with plenty of sunshine and a low of 58. Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night.
The warmth continues into Monday with highs near 77 in both Tyler and Longview. According to Woodrum, temperatures could even reach the 80s this weekend.
These warm temperatures will last until around next Tuesday, he added. Some forecast models show temperatures could drop again after that, Woodrum said, but it is too early to tell.
Woodrum said a southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico is bringing this warm, dry weather to East Texas.
During this time of year, highs are typically around 59 degrees and lows around 39 degrees, he said.
“Temperatures are going to be running 20 degrees above normal for this time of year,” Woodrum said.