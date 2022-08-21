CHANDLER — A house fire that broke out in the city of Chandler on Aug. 16 led to the life-saving measures of one family feline from three municipalities' fire departments.
At around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, the Brownsboro Fire Department and the Smith County ESD 2 were called out to assist the Chandler Fire Department extinguish a fully involved structure fire within the city.
The family of the home, including the dog, had escaped the house but one member was still hiding in the residence: their beloved cat. A post from BFD details that the cat had "managed to escape the owners grasp and disappeared into the smoke before they could make it out safely with her."
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.