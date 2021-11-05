A ceremony is set Saturday to unveil a historical marker in honor of the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County.
“We are excited to be receiving this historical marker in the league's honor," said Marilyn Willis, group co-president. “The fact that the city is taking the time and effort to recognize our efforts is very exciting.”
Willis added that the league has been around since 1950. Throughout the years, a lot of thought and effort have been put into the activities offered to residents, and some wonderful accomplishments have been made, she said.
The League of Women Voters is known nationally for voter registration and education, Willis said. In Tyler, focus on those issues is seen through numerous educational programs, including candidate forums to help people understand the candidates' platforms.
“There are all kinds of issues that are relevant to people in our county that we try to let them experience information about so that they can let their legislatures understand how they feel and how they want them to vote,” she said.
The new marker is part of the Half Mile of History trail in downtown Tyler. The Half Mile of History Program was ”a result of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan to try to recognize Tyler's history and enhance resident and visitor awareness,” said Kyle Kingma, the city’s director of planning.
The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County was nominated to receive a historical marker for its work in empowering residents to take part in American democracy, according to the city.
While the league initially focused only on the city of Tyler, by 2007 it grew to include all of Smith County.
The public can come out and help celebrate the new marker at 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.
Each of the stone markers give residents the opportunity to walk around downtown Tyler learning about significant people, places, organizations or events that have helped shape the history of the city and Smith County, Kingma said.
A digital tour of the markers also is available by either scanning a QR code found at downtown businesses or visiting www.TylerHistoricPreservation.com.