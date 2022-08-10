A new piece of artwork in the lobby of Christus Mother Frances Hospital is meant to put the ideas of healing and compassions into the minds of its viewers.
Local artist Amber Payne created the digital paintings, titled “Jesus Reached Out,” to emphasize the symbolism of His hands. The art was installed this past month.
“Throughout scripture we are reminded that Christ's hands are healing, merciful, compassionate and sacrificial. Even today, you might hear someone say, ‘I felt Christ's hand on my life,’ as they describe His comforting presence,” said Payne, who added that the art is “an invitation calling the viewer into a closer relationship with Him.”
Christus employees were familiar with Payne’s work at Shine and Grace Community Church, she said. People at those two places recommended her to Christus.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System Program Director for Mission Integration Siretha Toston said remodeling allowed space for Payne’s art. She said health system officials wanted to add something to the hall, but they were not yet sure what.
“The Sisters wanted something that would speak to all people and bring comfort during difficult times, and they came up with hands reaching out, which as you see in the description can be symbolic of many things,” she said.
She said the team at Christus Print Services wanted to include more inspirational art in new spaces around the campus. She said it was hard to find before learning about Payne’s work.
“We met with Amber and jumped right in, and it has fit in perfectly with our ministry,” Tolston said. “She’s not only done the hall in the main lobby, but also some work in our remodeled café, in a lab and she is currently working on pieces for the new Northeast Texas Oncology Institute. We are excited to have her help us continue to extend our mission through art.”
Tolston said she has seen the impact of the art on patients’ faces.
“And that’s what we want, while people are in the hospital dealing with difficult issues, how great is it to have glimmers of hope around every corner whether through people or art,” she said.
Payne, who owns Creative Stuff by Amber, said the medium was a new one for her.
“This piece took me three days to complete,” she said. “This piece was created digitally, as in a ‘digital painting.’ It is a new medium that I am getting used to using but works perfectly with how Christus likes to print and mount art.”
Payne also said she is excited about her other projects with Christus. She said this fall when the Northeast Texas Cancer Center opens it will feature her work in public spaces on all three floors.
“There will be themes of hope, transformation and community communicated through the collections that will be on permanent display,” she said.