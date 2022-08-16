LINDALE, Texas — A teen who was reported missing out of the Lindale area last week has been found safe.
Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Madison Adams, 16, was located in Kaufman County. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office transported her to Child Protective Services.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing on Aug. 10. After roughly a week of searching, her father said on Facebook that she has been found.
