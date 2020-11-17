Lindale native and country music artist Miranda Lambert is among five cowgirls going into a hall of fame for their courage, resilience and independence.
The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame will welcome five 2021 inductees, including Lambert, at the 45th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony on April 27, 2021 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Other inductees are artist Pop Chalee, roper Lari Dee Guy, equestrian and Olympic medalist Kathryn Kusner and cowboy hat designer Lavonna “Shorty” Koger, according to the hall of fame's announcement.
“We are honored to welcome this outstanding class of inductees and add their remarkable stories and accomplishments to the amazing group of honorees they are joining in the Museum’s Hall of Fame,” said Museum Executive Director Patricia Riley. “Congratulations to all.”
Lambert began her career in Texas bars and released her self-titled debut album in 2001. Since then, she's released seven solo albums as well as three albums with her trio, Pistol Annies.
She's won 35 Academy of Country Music awards, making her the most decorated artist in ACM history. She's also won two Grammy Awards and 14 Country Music Association awards, according to the hall of fame.
Earlier this year, Lambert invited the Lindale High School choir, her alma mater, to sing with her during a concert in Dallas.
She and her mother, Bev Lambert, founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to showcase the need to help shelter animals, raising over $4.5 million since its beginning.