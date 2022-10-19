Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tyler received new pavement markings and traffic patterns this week as part of safety upgrades, according to the city.
The changes, extending from West Gentry Parkway and North Broadway Avenue, are part of Tyler's 2022 Seal Coat Program.
The lane configurations have been changed from two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane and on-street buffered bike lanes.
These changes were made to make better use of the existing pavement based on traffic volumes, according to the city. Existing traffic volumes did not justify two travel lanes in each direction.
The new pavement markings provide for buffered on-street bicycle lanes that offer residents more options for using the road, according to the city. It also aligns with the Active Tyler Plan, which identified MLK Boulevard as a bike route.
The new configuration provides for greater separation between vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians using the recently completed sidewalks along the road, according to the city. It also reduces the number of travel lanes pedestrians must cross.
Additional bicycle markings, buffer chevrons and turn arrows will be added to the corridor in the coming weeks