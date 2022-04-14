A 24-year-old Tyler man was killed in a late Wednesday two-vehicle crash in the city.
Lamonte Martin died at the scene, according to information released by Tyler police Lt. Will Sinclair.
Police responded at about 10 p.m. to the crash in the 1000 block of West Grande Boulevard in Tyler. Upon arrival, officers found the driver of an SUV had been heading east when it struck the passenger side rear bumper of a pickup that was making a left turn, according to Sinclair.
The SUV “lost control and flipped, ejecting the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle,” Sinclair said.
The driver and a passenger in the pickup were not injured. Martin’s next of kin were notified.
The crash closed Grande Boulevard in the area for a time, but the road has been reopened to traffic.